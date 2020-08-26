Amazon offers up to 31% off APC power strips and UPS units starting from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 31% off APC UPS battery back up systems and surge protectors. One standout here is the APC UPS 850VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector (BE850G2) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $114 direct, nearly as much at Walmart, and closer to $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for keeping your internet running and to ensure gear stays safe during power outages and the like, this model has nine outlets and a pair of USB charging ports. While three of the outlets are just surge protected power sources, the other six are also powered via the system’s built-in 850VA battery supply. It ships with a 3-year warranty from APC and carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 6,100 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more APC deals.

If it’s just some new power strips you’re after, the surge protected models in today’s sale are a great option and a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. The 6-outlet APC 1080 Joule Surge Protector Power Strip is now down at $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order cover $25. Regularly closer to $11, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. It features a 6-foot power cord, keyholes for optional wall mounting, and a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here for additional offering at over 30% off. You’ll find some higher-end UPS solutions as well as additional surge protection gear.

But you’ll also want to pop over to the latest Amazon Anker sale for additional deals on power strip, charging accessories, and surge protection gear from $14. Then head over to our smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

More on the APC UPS 850VA UPS Battery Backup:

850VA / 450W Backup Battery power supply

9 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 6 UPS Battery Backup with Surge Protection Outlets, and 3 Surge Protector Only Outlets

Two USB Charger Ports (2.4A shared)

5′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), wall-mountable, plus FREE Windows PC power-management software (Mac OS uses native “Energy Saver” Settings)

REPLACEABLE BATTERY: The battery can be replaced when needed with RBC model RBC17 (sold separately)

