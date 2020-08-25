Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $8 (35% off), more

- Aug. 25th 2020 10:31 am ET

0

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 3-Foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $8.44 Prime shipped when code UGREENSD229 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $14, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to take advantage of USB-C PD charging speeds or just plug your iPhone directly into a Mac, UGREEN’s Lightning cable is worth a look. Its braided nylon construction helps fend off usual wear and tear, making it a great option for adding to your everyday carry and more. Over 565 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

PD Charging: With this USB Type C to Lightning Cable, an iPhone 11 or above versions can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, meaning a charging speed that is almost 2x as fast as using a standard charger and cable. Apple-MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing.

It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers such as PD18W, 30W, 45W, 61W, 65W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter and even the PD-enabled Power Banks to charge your IOS device.

