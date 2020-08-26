Amazon 1-day dog food and treats sale up to 25% off with deals from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off The Honest Kitchen’s human grade dog food. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. This is a great chance to stock up on healthy dog food and treats for your furry little friends. From grain-free, 40-lb. dog food packages to various healthy supplements and a series of cookies/treats, anyone looking to score some delicious snacks for the dogs should take a look here. The deals start from just $7.50 today and be sure to head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks.

The Honest Kitchen Amazon sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here as there are several options when it comes to flavor and food types available from $7.50. Unless you have one of those dedicated pet cams, be sure to take a look at this deal on the Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera to keep an eye on your pets while out of the house. Then dig into to Amazon’s pet supplies section for even more discounts for your furry companions.

More on the Honest Kitchen Organic Grain Dog Food:

FREE RANGE CHICKEN & ORGANIC WHOLE GRAINS: The Honest Kitchen Whole Grain Chicken dog food is made with real whole food ingredients like free range chicken, organic oats, carrots & bananas, which are gently dehydrated for maximum nutrient retention and easy digestion.

SUPER TASTY & HIGH PROTEIN: This recipe is packed with human grade, free range chicken for an irresistible taste.

ALL NATURAL & MADE IN THE USA: This natural dog food is made with ingredients you’d recognize from your own kitchen with uncompromising quality standards. We never use: artificial preservatives, by-products, fillers, GMO ingredients, corn, wheat or soy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!