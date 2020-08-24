Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera is $30, offering affordable 1080p for your setup

Amazon offers the Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Camera for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $35, we’ve seen it drop just twice before with today’s deal matching the all-time low price. The Blink Mini is the smallest camera in Amazon’s stable of smart home products. It fits in the palm of your hand but still provides 1080p feeds along with integrated motion detection and 2-way audio. Blink promises “setup in minutes”, simply plug it in, connect to your Wi-Fi, and add it to the Blink app. You’ll also receive a free cloud storage subscription through the end of 2020 with purchase, enabling you to leverage DVR functionality and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s also only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. However, at a few bucks less, there is a lot to like here and the added benefit of free DVR functionality is certainly worth noting. Learn more here.

For more home security deals, check out Ring’s new sale over at Amazon which starts at $80. A number of smart doorbells and cameras have hit Amazon all-time low prices this week, including the new Ring Doorbell 3, which is now $150. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate. Check out all the details right here.

Blink Mini features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!