Aukey’s dual 1080p dash camera keeps you safe at $45.50 (Reg. $70)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02 1080p Dual Dash Camera for $45.49 shipped with the code NPL3EG4J at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 35% from its regular going rate and comes within pennies of our last mention. Offering support for two individual cameras, this model records out the front and back of your vehicle at the same time. This can be crucial, as sometimes an incident happens behind you, meaning normal dash cameras wouldn’t capture it. The 170-degree field-of-view delivers 6-lane coverage, ensuring that the entire road ahead is recorded. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up Samsung’s 32GB microSD card with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, making it a budget-friendly buy. Samsung includes an adapter that makes it easy to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

Looking for a more full-featured dash camera? Aukey’s DRS2 is on sale for $105 shipped right now and offers a 3-in-1 design. With the ability to convert the rear camera into an indoor lens, this dash camera does it all while maintaining a slim build as to not obstruct your vision while driving.

AUKEY DR02 1080p Dash Cam features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road. Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view and maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. Captures video (with optional in-car audio) and stills

