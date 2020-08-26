Amazon clears out DJI Osmo Mobile 3 with best pricing in 6-months at $98

- Aug. 26th 2020 3:27 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal for $98 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Adorama. Typically fetching $119, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention, the second-best we’ve tracked this year, and comes within $4 of the low from February. Score the Combo bundle for $119, down from $139. Osmo Mobile 3 brings multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone, Pixel, and other smartphones, allowing you to easily capture silky smooth videos. A built-in mount is compatible with a variety of handset sizes, and everything can fold flat when not in use to take up less space in your bag. While DJI just announced its newest version of the gimbal earlier today, these discounts are a great way to save even more if you don’t need the latest and greatest. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Compared to the just-announced gimbal from DJI, the Osmo 3 is still worth a look, especially at this price. The main trade-off aside from some quality of life enhancements is that the new version packs a magnetic mounting system. There’s still the same 3-axis gimbal capabilities, but overall you’re looking at a more lightweight package. But all in all, if those upgrades don’t seem worth it, today’s discount is hard to beat.

Save even more when you go with this ZHIYUN 3-axis gimbal for $59 instead. This option ditches the DJI branding and quality, but you’ll also miss out on the ability to collapse the gimbal down when not in use. But at notably less than the lead deal, that may very well be a solid compromise. It also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 110 customers.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

Position your smartphone for perfect shots with this DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The three-axis design reduces shakes for steady control, and the folding arm allows for effortless portability. A collection of one-tap templates makes it easy to customize your content. This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

