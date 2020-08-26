Score Harman Kardon’s Go + Play Bluetooth Speaker at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Harman Kardon is currently offering its Go + Play Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally fetching $450, that’s what you’ll still pay for a new condition model at B&H and Harman Kardon. Today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Go + Play delivers portable music playback with two 3.5-inch woofers and a pair of 0.79-inch tweeters backed by 100W of power. Despite the higher-end audio array, you’ll still be able to rock out for 8-hours on a single charge. Everything is comprised of premium materials and you’ll be able to pair three devices simultaneously for letting friends pick their own tunes. Over 600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes a 1-year warranty. Head below the fold for more.

Double down on the portability aspect of the lead deal by going with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker delivers up to 13-hours of playback per charge alongside its compact design that can be easy carried around anywhere. Plus, it’s a more affordable offering at $100. We originally found it to be one of summer’s best speakers in our hands-on review.

If you’d rather keep the tunes to yourself, this morning we spotted one of the best prices yet on Apple’s AirPods at $129. With support for Hey Siri and up to 24-hours of battery life, these earbuds are perfect for serenading you through workouts and much more. Get all the details right here.

Harman Kardon Go + Play features:

Stream your music nearly anywhere with the black Harman Kardon Go + Play Bluetooth Speaker. It connects to your device via Bluetooth 4.1, enabling you to wirelessly play music through its two 3.5″ woofers and two 0.79″ tweeters for a total output of up to 100W on AC power. Up to three devices can be connected at once, allowing multiple users to take turns playing their music.

