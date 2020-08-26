Apple AirPods return to $129, one of the best prices yet

- Aug. 26th 2020 8:01 am ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wired Case for $129 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention, and right at the historic Amazon all-time low. Apple’s AirPods have long been a 9to5 favorite with its truly wireless design and support for popular features like Hey Siri. Apple’s new H1 chip delivers even longer battery life with up to 24-hours promised when the base is fully charged. At one of the best prices we’ve tracked today, now is a great time to jump in and save on Apple’s popular AirPods, which are a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Look to save further instead of going with AirPods? Save nearly $60 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. You’ll find a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Pro available there, as well, if you’re interested in upgrading from today’s lead deal.

You’ll find even more markdowns on headphones in our guide, which includes a new price drop on Jabra’s Elite Wireless Headphones alongside other deals.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case

