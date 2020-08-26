Apple AirPods return to $129, one of the best prices yet

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wired Case for $129 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention, and right at the historic Amazon all-time low. Apple’s AirPods have long been a 9to5 favorite with its truly wireless design and support for popular features like Hey Siri. Apple’s new H1 chip delivers even longer battery life with up to 24-hours promised when the base is fully charged. At one of the best prices we’ve tracked today, now is a great time to jump in and save on Apple’s popular AirPods, which are a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

