Sorel boots for men and women up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Cold Weather Sale

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Cold Weather Boots Sale offers Sorel and more up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ace Leather Chukka Boot that’s marked down to $80, which is $100 off the original rate. These boots are a great option to easily dress up or down and they have a rigid outsole that promotes traction. This style is also flexible to mimic your natural movements and cushioned for all-day comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout for women is the Slimpack II Waterproof Boots. Originally priced at $145, however during the sale you can find them for $87. These boots are a wonderful option for this fall and pair perfectly with jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

