Home Depot offers up to 45% off smart home tech, solar panels, more today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to 45% off smart home accessories, solar panels, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Arlo Q 1080p Indoor Security Camera at $99.99. Regularly around $125 and originally $150, today’s deal falls just under our previous mention and the best price we can find. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is nearly $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out these additional deals from today’s sale at Home Depot featuring Assistant and Alexa-enabled smart home essentials and more. Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

Arlo Q features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range: 300 feet line of sight

