Home Depot offers up to 45% off smart home tech, solar panels, more today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to 45% off smart home accessories, solar panels, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Arlo Q 1080p Indoor Security Camera at $99.99. Regularly around $125 and originally $150, today’s deal falls just under our previous mention and the best price we can find. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.
Another standout today is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is nearly $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.
Make sure to check out these additional deals from today’s sale at Home Depot featuring Assistant and Alexa-enabled smart home essentials and more. Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.
Arlo Q features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)
- 1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer
- Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range: 300 feet line of sight
