With the new Star Wars movie debuting tomorrow, Williams Sonoma recently launched a jedi collection filled with fun items for your kitchen. From Darth Vader Instant Pots to to R2-D2 aprons, this collection is packed full with options for a Star Wars fan. Prices in this collection range and start at just $15 and go up to $450. Head below the jump to find all of our favorites from the Williams Sonoma Star Wars collection.

Star Wars Instant Pots

Instant pots are a hit in general, but these Star Wars Instant Pots are extra special. They’re priced at $100 and come in several characters including Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, BB-8, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. Williams Sonoma quotes, “A tribute to the legendary Darth Vader, the all-in-one intergalactic kitchen essential offers a whopping seven functions, expertly handling everything from pressure cooking, sautéing and slow cooking to making yogurt”. It also has lightning speeds to cool up to six times faster than normal and is said to use 70% less energy.

Star Wars Gift Crate

If you’re still on the hunt for a gift idea, the Star Wars Gift Crate curated box by Williams Sonoma is a great option. This gift set includes a Star Wars apron, spatula, 8 cookie cutters, 4 pancake molds, and a reusable wooden crate. Any Star Wars loving chef will adore this gift and it’s priced at $130.

Small Star Wars Items

Williams Sonoma’s Star Wars collection has an array of small items that are really cool. One of them being Star Wars water bottles. Stay hydrated with the double-wall stainless-steel bottles with characters features Princess Leia, R2-D2, and Darth Vader. These bottles also features a drip-free screw-down top, which is great for traveling stress free. Best of all, they’re priced at just $30.

Finally, the Star Wars Ice Pop Molds are so fun and perfect for cooling down in the summer. The silicone molds help to create detailed faces of the iconic Star Wars characters. This is a great way to make healthy popsicles with fresh juices or even yogurt. The molds come in a set of six and are priced at $25. However, if you’re not a fan of the Ice Pop Molds, they also have Ice Ball Molds that make great party accents. This is also a great way to make your drinks stay cold for hours.

Which Star Wars piece from Williams Sonoma was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the J.Crew’s Gift Guide with hundreds of ideas starting at $25.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!