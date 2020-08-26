Relax with InvoSpa’s full-body shiatsu massager at $30 (Reg. $50), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering 25% off InvoSpa shiatsu massagers. You can score the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager for $29.73 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer drops the InvoSpa massager back down to its Amazon all-time low for the second time and is the best price we can find. With eight built-in roller balls, this model is designed to provide “deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, calves, legs, feet, and arms.” It has three speed settings, bi-directional control, and an optional heat function. It ships with a power adapter, car charger, and a travel bag and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 950 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable of a deal today’s InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager really is. Most comparable options start in the $50 range. But you could go with a smaller, handheld electric model for less like the HoMedics Quatro Mini Massager at under $5 Prime shipped. Clearly this one will take a little bit more manual labor on your part, but will certainly help to ease tense muscles and the like for a fraction of the price.

Dig into the rest of today’s massager Gold Box sale right here then go check out the new Apple Health-supported Theragun percussive therapy guns.

More on the InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager:

8 Massage roller balls – This shoulder massager comes with 4 Big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, Foot, Tights, calves, legs, feet and arms – helping your full body parts enjoy the perfect massage experience!

Adjustable intensity – This neck massager pad has 3 speed strength levels, which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure for your needs!

2 Massage directions – built in a Bi-directional movement control to mimic the motion of in-person massage experience. This 3D Shiatsu massager will auto-reverse each minute for better distribution of massage effects.

