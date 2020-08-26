Forego the gym with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike: $150 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Recumbent Exercise Bike for $149.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is the best price we have tracked in months. This compact exercise bike boasts a “fast, reliable, and quiet magnetic resistance system” with eight differing levels of resistance. This is achieved through the use of magnets. Using the handlebar automatically retrieves and relays heart rate information to its built-in display. There you’ll also see metrics ranging from speed to distance, time to calories burned, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to keep tabs on exercise even when you aren’t on your new exercise bike? If so, now’s an excellent time to adopt one of Fossil’s hybrid smartwatches. Current Amazon discounts start at $62, leaving you with up to 48% in savings. As you would expect, each offering looks fantastic and none of them will require you to charge up at the end of the day thanks to their reliance on coin cell batteries.

Level up your fitness game by blending nutrient-filled smoothies. Today you can score Blendtec’s 575 Blender for $190. Typically $269 or more, this deal is priced to sell. It wields a 90-ounce blending jar, four 1-touch preset programs, five differing speed levels, and more. Blendtec backs this unit with an impressive 8-year warranty.

Sunny Health & Fitness Recumbent Bike features:

Fast, reliable, and quiet magnetic resistance system with 8 levels of manual resistance adjustment

Heart rate sensors location allows for natural hand positioning during workout

Fully adjustable pedal straps and frame allows you to control distance from your seat to the pedals

