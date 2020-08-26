Blendtec 575 Blender with self-cleaning + 8-yr. warranty now $190 (Reg. $269+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $400 direct, this model typically fetches closer to $269 or so at Amazon where it is currently on sale for just below $229. Today’s offer is about $20 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a serious blender upgrade and a particularly capable sous-chef at home, this is it. This model can crush anything you put it in, heat soups, and even clean itself afterwards. Along with the on-board LCD display and 90-ounce blending jar, this model sports four 1-touch preset programs, a 5-speed manual control, and ships with an impressive 8-year warranty from Blendtec. Rated 4+ stars from 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Ninja Professional Countertop Blender is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $90 less. Carrying even better ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers, this one will make short work of your daily smoothies and can “blast ice into snow in seconds.” You won’t get the extended 8-year warranty here, but it will take for a great at-home chef companion for significantly less cash. Or just grab a $50 Nutribullet 600W Nutrient Extractor and call it a day.

For more kitchenware and deals for around the house, head over to our home goods deal hub. On top of the brand new coffee maker from Instant Pot and our hands-on review of the Breville 3X Bluicer Pro, you’ll find great deals on dog food, Dyson gear, and much more.

More on the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender:

1-touch buttons, 4 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 5 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LCD display: Shows blending cycle time remaining. Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades). Note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

