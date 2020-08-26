This snap-and-charge cable brings magnetic charging to USB-C devices for $12 (Orig. $39)

Many laptops have great “snap-and-charge” magnetic connectors, which allow you to hook up the power without even looking. The PLUGiES MagTech USB-C Charging Cable brings that same convenience to other devices. You can get it now in three different colors for just $11.99 (Orig. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

There are several advantages to magnetic connectors. Not only are they attracted to the matching port, but they prevent accidents. If you trip over the cable, the connector will come out instead of pulling your device onto the floor.

You get all these benefits and more with the MagTech cable. It has a unique head that includes a magnetic adapter. This lives inside the USB-C port on your device, and attracts the magnetic head of the cable.

The cable itself supports fast charging and data transfer. It works either way round, and you have 6.6 feet to play with. At one end, a 90-degree head makes it easier to align the cable with your device.

In addition, the MagTech cable is very durable. Thick wiring is protected by a braided nylon shell, which is very difficult to damage. You have to work hard to tangle this cable, as well.

It normally retails for $39, but the PLUGiES MagTech is now 70% off at $11.99. The cable is available in three colors: black, white, and red.

