Under Armour takes up to 60% off apparel, shoes, MacBook backpacks, more

Under Armour added hundreds of new items to its outlet section at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Voyager Backpack that’s currently on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $55. This backpack is spacious to hold your essentials as well as a 15-inch MacBook. It also features an array of pockets for storage and can be carried by both men and women. This is also a great option for travel, back to school, work, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The women’s Favorite Crop Leggings are a great option for fall workouts. These leggings are high-waisted for a flattering fit and a stretch fabric to promote comfort. They’re currently marked down to $22 and originally were priced at $35.

For a limited time only, Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale takes an extra 20% off top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia, and more.

