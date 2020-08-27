Amazon offers Samsung’s EVO 256GB microSDXC card for $29.50 (Reg. $40) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 16% off Samsung, Toshiba, and Kingston storage products. You can score the Samsung Electronics EVO Select 256GB microSDXC Memory Card for $29.49 shipped. Originally $50, it typically sells for between $35 and $40 at Amazon with today’s offer being a new all-time low. Ideal for transferring 4K video footage, adding extra storage to a plethora of Android smartphones, and more, it also includes an adapter for compatibility with a wide range of microSD devices. This UHS Speed Class U3/10 memory card features read/write speeds up to 100MB/s and ships with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Gold Box storage deals.

If you don’t need the 256GB capacity featured on the deal above, you can get in for significantly less on the 32GB model at $7.50 Prime shipped. However, we also have great deal running on the 128GB iteration at $19 Prime shipped that’s certainly worth a closer look while you’re at it as well.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box storage sale for additional deals on both portable and internal hard drives starting from $55.

But if it’s a more robust storage setup you’re after, be sure to check out this QNAP 4-Bay NAS with 4K transcoding at $100 off and Synology’s new 5-Bay DS1520+ model.

More on the Samsung EVO 256GB microSDXC:

Ideal for recording 4K UHD video: Samsung MicroSD Evo is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, dslr’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android Devices and more

Ultra-fast read write speeds: Up to 95MB/S Read and 20MB/S Write Speeds; Uhs Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 (Performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors)

Built to last reliability: Shock proof memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, x ray proof and magnetic proof

Extended compatibility: Includes full-size adapter for use in Cameras, Laptops and Desktop Computers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!