QNAP’s 4-Bay NAS brings 4K transcoding to your media server at $449 ($100 off)

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-453Be-4G 4-Bay NAS for $449 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Typically fetching $549, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Bringing QNAP’s 4-Bay NAS into your setup delivers up to 48TB of storage alongside 4K hardware transcoding and more. This model packs 4GB of RAM that can be expanded down the road and a PCIe slot for upgrading to 10GbE or adding in an SSD cache. Two Ethernet ports offers up to 659MB/s transfer speeds, and there’s also four USB 3.0 ports as well as dual HDMI outputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 230 customers. Head below the fold for additional details.

If you’re looking to take the first step into setting up a NAS for backups or media storage, going with the more affordable Synology 2-Bay DS220j NAS might be a better bet. This alternative won’t be able to store quite as much as the lead deal, but enters at a lower $170 price point. We found it to be a great option for home backups and the like in our hands-in review.

Speaking of Synology, last week we got a first look at its latest NAS, which delivers the brand’s newest 5-bay form-factor. With up to 451MB/s speeds, expanded I/O, and more, you’ll want to check out all the details on the DS1520+ right here.

QNAP 4-Bay NAS features:

Built for office and home environments, the TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP features a simply physical design with a PCIe 2.0 x2 slot that can be fitted with a QNAP QM2 expansion card for M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or a compatible wireless card to turn this NAS into a wireless access point. It also supports dual-channel 4K H.264/H.265 processing to provide a smooth media viewing experience on connected devices.

