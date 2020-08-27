Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, + Timex watches fall as low as $33 (Up to $94 off)

- Aug. 27th 2020 2:45 pm ET

From $33
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Timex, Fossil, and Citizen Eco-Drive watches discounted as low as $33. Our top pick is Fossil’s Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $74.20 shipped. That’s up to 50% off recent pricing there and comes within $14 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish timepiece features a 44mm stainless steel case that’s plated to mirror the look of gold. The dial is navy blue and each hour is displayed using Roman numerals. Its blue band is comprised of genuine leather and the entire watch is water-resistant up to 165-feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

While there are a lot of watch discounts above, some may prefer an option with smart functionality in tow. If that rings true for you, we’ve got you covered with several Fossil hybrid smartwatch discounts priced from $62. On top of that, earlier today we spotted Skagen’s Wear OS-equipped Falster 2 for $99. There’s no bad option here, peruse each discount and snag the best solution for you.

Fossil Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch features:

  • Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Round rose gold tone plated stainless steel case with navy blue dial and Roman numerals
  • Genuine blue leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $33
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil Timex Citizen

About the Author