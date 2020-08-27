Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, + Timex watches fall as low as $33 (Up to $94 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Timex, Fossil, and Citizen Eco-Drive watches discounted as low as $33. Our top pick is Fossil’s Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $74.20 shipped. That’s up to 50% off recent pricing there and comes within $14 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish timepiece features a 44mm stainless steel case that’s plated to mirror the look of gold. The dial is navy blue and each hour is displayed using Roman numerals. Its blue band is comprised of genuine leather and the entire watch is water-resistant up to 165-feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

While there are a lot of watch discounts above, some may prefer an option with smart functionality in tow. If that rings true for you, we’ve got you covered with several Fossil hybrid smartwatch discounts priced from $62. On top of that, earlier today we spotted Skagen’s Wear OS-equipped Falster 2 for $99. There’s no bad option here, peruse each discount and snag the best solution for you.

Fossil Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch features:

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported

Round rose gold tone plated stainless steel case with navy blue dial and Roman numerals

Genuine blue leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps

