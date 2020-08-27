Skagen’s Stainless Steel Falster 2 Smartwatch returns to low of $99 (Save 23%)

- Aug. 27th 2020 9:40 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Skagen Connected Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $99 shipped. Having dropped from $129, you’ll still find other styles selling for up to $186 at Amazon with today’s offer amounting to 23% in savings. This is also matching the all-time low, as well. This Wear OS-powered smartwatch brings a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display to your wrist complete with a whole host of fitness tracking prowess. Highlights include built-in heart rate monitoring alongside activity tracking and more. The stainless steel case pairs with a Milanese-style band and delivers a swim-proof form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers. Head below for more.

Skagen’s smartwatch also touts an interchangeable band system for altering its style based on the occasion. If the included mesh offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for when it comes to going on runs or working out, using some of your savings on this silicone band is a solid choice. It’ll bring a more exercise-friendly design into the mix and will only set you back $22.

And on the subject of wearables, we’re currently tracking up to $70 discounts on Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Watch Active2 devices from $229. You can also still score Fossil’s Sport Smartwatch at $99, alongside everything else in our guide right here.

Skagen Connected Falster 2 features:

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80 percent in under an hour

