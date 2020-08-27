Grab Coleman’s Claret Insulated Steel Wine Tumbler at under $7 today (55% off)

Amazon is now offering the Coleman Claret Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler for $6.75 in red with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the slate colorway at the same price via Walmart. Regularly up to $15, this is 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The other colors are currently starting at $10.50 for comparison sake. Made of 18/8 vacuum insulated stainless steel, they are designed to keep your wine (or anything else you have in there) cold for up to 6-hours. Along with a no-sweat design, a small bottom-mounted pad adds extra grip and a soft touch on hard/delicate surfaces. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you might find a couple one-off options for slightly less, like this 12-ounce option at $6, even most comparable no-name wine cups start at $7 and go up from there. If you’re in the market for something like the Coleman Claret, now’s your chance.

Earlier today we also spotted some great deals on Coleman outdoor gear including a nice stove at $45 off and a 30-can cooler from $22 Prime shipped. But if it’s the drinkware you’re after, don’t miss this 1-day only offer on Bodum’s double-wall 6-piece Canteen Glass Set.

More on the Coleman Claret Wine Tumbler:

18/8 vacuum insulated stainless steel construction

No sweat design keeps ice cold for up to 6 hours

Bottom pad for no clanking or slippage

Contoured shape and thin rim designed for enhanced drinking experience and aroma

Perfect for wine

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!