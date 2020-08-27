Bodum’s double-wall 6-piece Canteen Glass Set now 25% off at $30 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Bodum is offering its 6-piece Canteen Glass Set for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a straight 25% price drop and the lowest we can find. Just for comparison sake, a 2-pack on Amazon goes for $20 right now. These are double-wall, mouth-blown borosilicate glass cups that keep “hot and cold drinks at their desired temperature for longer.” This also results in an exterior with less condensation build-up and heat protection for your hands. These glasses are dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe up to 350-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you could grab a 2-pack for $10 less at Amazon right now, but the per-glass value clearly isn’t quite as good. Another option would be the Bodum Pavina Glasses at $18 Prime shipped on Amazon. These ones will provide a slightly more rounded form-factor with the same double-wall treatment and even better ratings from over 2,500 Amazon customers.

While you are updating your mugs, be sure to check out the rest of our ongoing coffee deals. Dunkin’ Donuts Ground Coffee is still on sale at Amazon and we still have one of the best prices yet on the OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. Take a look at yesterday’s announcement of the new Instant Pot coffee maker and then dive into our latest coffee feature.

More on the Bodum Canteen Glass Set:

Now you can make these moments even more unique, courtesy of Bodum’s CANTEEN double wall glasses. An elegant addition to your kitchenware, our double wall glasses are as stylish as they are functional. Each glass is individually mouth-blown from borosilicate glass to produce a thermal effect.

