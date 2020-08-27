Coleman’s Fyre Captain 2-Burner Stove hits $105 (Reg. $150), more from $22

Amazon is offering the Coleman Fyre Captain 2-Burner Propane Stove for $105 shipped. That’s $45 off recent pricing there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Anyone buying this stove is bound to love its stair-stepping design, allowing it to shrink into a compact and portable form-factor. Once expanded, owners will find enough room to cook using a 12-inch pot and 10-inch pan at the same time. It boasts 22,000 total BTUs of cooking power and is backed by a 3-year Coleman warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Coleman discount.

We’ve also spotted the Coleman 30-Can Cooler for $21.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Note: Stock is running low, so you may want to act quickly. This deal is 26% off the typical rate there and within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Arming yourself with this cooler is a great way to ensure you and the rest of the family have plenty of beverages lined up for the trip ahead. Four pockets and a bungee on top provide additional space for packing extra food and snacks. Ratings are still rolling in, but Coleman is reputable.

Level up the overall frigidity of the cooler above when snagging one of Amazon’s Reusable Ice Pack bundles for as little as $11.50. No matter which size you pick, you’ll be supplied with four ice packs. Each of these are ready to stay cold “for 8-hours or more.”

Coleman Fyre Captain 2-Burner Stove features:

Hyperflame burners use a stair-stepping design and added Flame holes for faster, more even cooking

Wind block pan supports offer 360 degree wind protection and fit larger pans

Laptop interchangeable cooktops for more meal options (grill grates, griddles sold separately)

