AmazonBasics Reusable Ice Pack bundles fall as low as $11.50 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering four AmazonBasics Reusable Medium Ice Packs for $15.36 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $4. This 4-pack of hard-sided rectangular ice packs offers a cost-effective way to cool a lunch box, picnic bag, and more. Each pack measures 8.3- by 6.7- by 1.2-inches, yielding a balanced size that’s ready to chill “for 8-hours or more.” Heavy-duty plastic casing used is both leak- and BPA-free. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics ice packs on sale.

More AmazonBasics ice packs:

Since we’re talking about keeping things cool and fresh, now feels like the perfect time to mention the deal we found on Stanley’s Never Flat Bottle. It’s helps prevent beer and other carbonated drinks from going flat while also keeping these beverages cold for up to 9-hours. The current Amazon discount lets you scoop one up for $24, which happens to be 30% off typical pricing there.

AmazonBasics Medium Ice Pack features:

4-pack of hard-sided rectangular ice packs for temporary cold storage of food, beverages, perishables, and more; dimensions measure 8.3 x 6.7 x 1.2 inches

Heavy-duty BPA-free plastic casing for leak-free durability

Place in coolers, lunch boxes, bags, storage cases, and more to keep items cold

Slim, lightweight design allows for easy, unobtrusive placement in any carrying container

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!