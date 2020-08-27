Eliminate odor in your home with the NASA-inspired VentiFresh ECO for $59 (Orig. $84)

Let’s face it — much as we love our pets, they don’t always smell great. While air fresheners simply cover up the odor, VentiFresh ECO uses NASA-inspired technology to destroy the unwanted scent. You can pick up this innovative device now for just $58.99 (Orig. $84) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From cat litter to your very own shoes, there are bad smells wafting around every home. Even if you don’t notice the odor, your guests will. VentiFresh ECO saves you from random odors inside your house.

About the size of a tennis ball, this small device uses the same photocatalyst technology found on the International Space Station. Instead of masking smells with chemical fragrances, VentiFresh actually draws in the odor.

The UV catalyst core inside VentiFresh then decomposes the odor using natural photosynthesis. The only thing that comes out is fresh air.

VentiFresh ECO can be powered from any USB source, such as a wall adapter or a power bank. This means you can move the device to wherever there is bad odor. It has two modes: Turbo for rapid action, and Quiet mode for your bedroom.

This odor eliminator was 388% funded on Indiegogo, and Engadget called it: “A sure-shot solution to make your home environment odor free.”

It normally retails for $84, but you can get VentiFresh ECO now for just $58.99. You can also grab a 2-pack for $117.99 (Orig. $168), a 3-pack for $175.99 (Orig. $252), or a 5-pack for $295 (Orig. $420).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!