Put a new leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for $13 in various colors

- Aug. 27th 2020 10:50 am ET

WFEAGL (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its leather Apple Watch Band in various colors and sizes for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $19, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low and $1 less than our previous leather Apple Watch band mention. As we’ve noted plenty of times before, going with an official Apple Watch strap can be quite pricey. Today’s deal offers a far lower alternative that will still deliver some style on your wrist. You’ll find a selection of different colors available as part of this sale along with bands for 38/40 and 42/44mm Apple Watches. All-metal buckles and attachments round out the list of notable features here. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 4,800 Amazon reviewers.

Given today’s price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch leather bands with thousands of ratings for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

You also might want to check out this new Nike-style Pride band that was announced and is available now for $9. This special launch pricing is expected to hang around for a few more days. Check out our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review for more details.

WFEAGL Apple Watch band features:

  • Superior Quality Leather:top grain genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship.anti-slip,durable,comfortable,breathable & no peculiar smell.
  • Adapters: the adapter is processed through the special craft.easy to install or remove, and it is very sturdy, not fall apart.
  • Workmanship, appearance, wear: it is excellent in workmanship, looks very pretty and elegant, and wears very comfortably.

