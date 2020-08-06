A few months back, Apple introduced a pair of new Pride Edition Sport Bands for Apple Watch, one of which is designed for Nike+ models. It’s been a few years since Apple brought any Pride bands to market, so this was a welcome refresh for many. However, the $49 price tag continues to feel rather steep. Thankfully, there are plenty of third-party options out there, including a new release from popular Apple Watch accessory maker Ad Master. Over at Amazon, you can pick up this new third-party Nike-style Pride Band for $8.99 Prime shipped. It’s slated to jump up to $12 after its launch day discount. You’ll get a nearly identical design as the official version, but shy of any Nike logos. Still, if you’re interested in this style of the band, it’s a great option. There are multiple sizes and lengths available to fit different wrists, and of course, the usual perforated design we’ve come to know on these Nike-style sport bands. Ad Master’s collection of Apple Watch silicone straps has stellar ratings from thousands of reviewers.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from. Regardless of whether or not you’re up for the Pride band above, going the third-party route is the best way to save significant cash while picking up new styles along the way.

Our Apple guide continues to be your one-stop location for all the best deals on iPad, iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watch. Just today, we spotted $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, and you can snag a FREE iPhone 7 when you make the jump to Cricket Wireless.

Ad Master Pride Apple Watch Sport Band features:

High-quality silicone material which is skin-friendly, soft, and durable for your daily wearing.

The air holes on the band make it more breathable and comfortable. Perfectly fit for Apple Watch Nike+, Series 5/4/3/2/1, Sport, Edition.

The stainless steel buckle ensures the band security, avoid the band from falling off band being loose.

