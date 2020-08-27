Osprey’s spacious Porter 46 Backpack tumbles to $56 (Reg. $85+)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Porter 46 Backpack for $55.93 shipped. That’s $29+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. This spacious backpack measures 22- by 14- by 11-inches and offers 46-liters of total volume. It can be carried using shoulder straps like a traditional backpack and is also ready to be hauled like a duffel bag. Inside you’ll find a dedicated spot for a laptop or tablet, with ample room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need a huge capacity, you can spend less than half on Lenovo’s B210 Backpack. It boasts a minimalistic style and is all yours for $22. It’s also ready for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, but beware that overall capacity is quite a bit smaller given its 17.9- by 13.4- by 5.9-inch measurements.

Be more prepared for whatever lays ahead by keeping either a Kershaw Natrix or Husker Knife in your new bag. We’ve spotted these for as low as $26, making now an excellent time to strike. Pricing for these goes as high as $60, helping ensure these offers are notable. Our favorite is the Kershaw Natrix Knife due to its black blade and standout red handle.

Osprey Porter 46 Backpack features:

Meets carry-on size restrictions for most airlines (22H X 14W X 11D inches)

Large U-zip luggage-style access to main compartment – 46L total volume

Shoulder straps and hipbelt are stowable converting the bag from a backpack carry to duffel-style

