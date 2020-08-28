Coleman’s Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent falls to $56 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent for $55.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This lightweight camping tent is made with backpacking in mind. Once set up you’ll find a 8- by 7-foot interior that’s ready to accommodate up to three campers. A “fast 10-minute setup” ensures you won’t need to spend much time fiddling with it. A WeatherTec system and full rainfly are in store, helping deliver a dry and comfortable interior. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Coleman Hooligan Backpacking Tent features:

  • Made in the USA or Imported
  • Lightweight camping tent designed for backpacking
  • Fast 10-minute setup with snag-free continuous pole sleeves
  • Full mesh interior for better airflow

