Coleman’s Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent falls to $56 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent for $55.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This lightweight camping tent is made with backpacking in mind. Once set up you’ll find a 8- by 7-foot interior that’s ready to accommodate up to three campers. A “fast 10-minute setup” ensures you won’t need to spend much time fiddling with it. A WeatherTec system and full rainfly are in store, helping deliver a dry and comfortable interior. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a new bag for backpacking, today is a great day to shop Osprey’s lineup. Earlier today we ran across over 100 styles discounted and up to 30% off. Our favorite is Osprey’s Transporter 40 Duffel Bag which can also be transformed into a backpack.

Sunglasses come in handy when outdoors, and technology lovers may soon be able to snag a pair of new Bose smart glasses. A fresh FCC listing has landed and it showcases a new design when compared with the existing Bose Frames lineup. Read all about it in our coverage.

Coleman Hooligan Backpacking Tent features:

Made in the USA or Imported

Lightweight camping tent designed for backpacking

Fast 10-minute setup with snag-free continuous pole sleeves

Full mesh interior for better airflow

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!