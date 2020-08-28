At 70% off, this Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch deal shouldn’t be missed, now $46.50

- Aug. 28th 2020 1:57 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1302) for $46.50 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 2+ weeks. Anyone willing to wait will stand to score $108 off typical pricing and the first price drop we have tracked for this specific smartwatch. This hybrid wearable looks like a watch while also delivering smart capabilities like activity tracking, sleep monitoring, smartphone notifications, and more. Despite this, you’ll never need to charge it as it only sips a bit of power that can run solely off of a coin cell battery for up to 12-months. Buttons along the side can be configured to control music playback, ring your phone, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

The deal above is just one of the Fossil hybrid smartwatch discounts we’ve seen recently. In fact, right now you can pick from a few styles that start at $62. There you’ll find solutions that are up to 48% off, making that roundup worth a moment of your time.

If you aren’t concerned about smartwatch capabilities, have a look at our findings from yesterday. There you’ll discover Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, and Timex timepieces for as little as $33. Our favorite from the batch is Fossil’s Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch which happens to be up to 50% off.

Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 Months.
  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.
  • This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

