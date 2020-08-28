Home Depot 1-day sale offers outdoor tools, carts, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off outdoor tools and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Ox Cart 12-cubic foot Dump Cart for $369.99. Regularly $450, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention, and the best we can find by around 15%. This model attaches to your lawnmower or ATV to bring more hauling capacity to your setup. It offers 12-cubic feet of storage space and two run-flat tires, so you’re ready to run over any bumps that may be around your property. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You can browse the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the ECHO Piston-Pump Backpack Sprayer at $64.98. Originally $100, it has sold more recently for around $80. This model features a backpack design, so you won’t have to lug around a heavy container of spray. It supports 4-gallons of liquid, which is often enough to cover a typical residential space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Home Depot has plenty of additional deals on outdoor tools, accessories, and more on sale today. For more environmentally-friendly price drops, make sure to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup and guide for all of the latest price drops. That includes the very first deal on RYOBI’s new electric pressure washer at $99.

Ox Cart Dump Cart features:

Lift less – save your back – exclusive hydraulic lift-assist makes handling gravel, dirt, sand, pavers up to 90% easier to swivel and dump safely with less fatigue to finish sooner

Handle full loads – rugged 12 cu. ft. to 14 cu. ft. tub, which swivels (lift-assisted) 110° for less backing

Do more – move heavy loads – load-tested to 1100 lbs. (certified 750 lbs.)

PRO-grade powder-coat all-square-steel-tube construction – 2 in. NASCAR full-mandrel bent axle support for max strength

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!