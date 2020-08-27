Tackle outdoor cleanup with the RYOBI 1800 Electric Pressure Washer for $99

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. As one of RYOBI’s most recent releases, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked from the regular $149 price tag, and thus, a new all-time low. With fall weather approaching, it’s a great idea to have a pressure washer on-hand for extra clean up around your property. This model ditches the gas and oil for a fully electric design that’s capable of pushing 1800PSI, which should be plenty for most jobs around the house. You’ll receive three quick-connect nozzles for various tasks with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $20 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but for a fraction of the cost, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. One notable standout is a 2-pack of solar LED lights at $12. This is an easy and affordable way to illuminate a walkway or driveway without the need to constantly replace batteries.

RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Performance tested and rated in accordance with PWMA standard PW101

1,800 psi 1.2 GPM for efficient cleaning of windows, decks, patio furniture and more

13 Amp electric motor

Lightweight, compact design

Turbo nozzle for up to 50% more cleaning power

20 ft. hose

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!