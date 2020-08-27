Tackle outdoor cleanup with the RYOBI 1800 Electric Pressure Washer for $99

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. As one of RYOBI’s most recent releases, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked from the regular $149 price tag, and thus, a new all-time low. With fall weather approaching, it’s a great idea to have a pressure washer on-hand for extra clean up around your property. This model ditches the gas and oil for a fully electric design that’s capable of pushing 1800PSI, which should be plenty for most jobs around the house. You’ll receive three quick-connect nozzles for various tasks with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $20 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but for a fraction of the cost, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer features:
- Performance tested and rated in accordance with PWMA standard PW101
- 1,800 psi 1.2 GPM for efficient cleaning of windows, decks, patio furniture and more
- 13 Amp electric motor
- Lightweight, compact design
- Turbo nozzle for up to 50% more cleaning power
- 20 ft. hose
