Tackle outdoor cleanup with the RYOBI 1800 Electric Pressure Washer for $99

Aug. 27th 2020

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. As one of RYOBI’s most recent releases, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked from the regular $149 price tag, and thus, a new all-time low. With fall weather approaching, it’s a great idea to have a pressure washer on-hand for extra clean up around your property. This model ditches the gas and oil for a fully electric design that’s capable of pushing 1800PSI, which should be plenty for most jobs around the house. You’ll receive three quick-connect nozzles for various tasks with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $20 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but for a fraction of the cost, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. One notable standout is a 2-pack of solar LED lights at $12. This is an easy and affordable way to illuminate a walkway or driveway without the need to constantly replace batteries.

RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • Performance tested and rated in accordance with PWMA standard PW101
  • 1,800 psi 1.2 GPM for efficient cleaning of windows, decks, patio furniture and more
  • 13 Amp electric motor
  • Lightweight, compact design
  • Turbo nozzle for up to 50% more cleaning power
  • 20 ft. hose

