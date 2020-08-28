Ditch the Dyson tax and go with these affordable stick vacs from $80

- Aug. 28th 2020 8:09 am ET

From $80
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, JAHSEN via Amazon offers 20% off various cordless vacuums. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the V16 model at $135.99, which is down from the usual $170 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include a streamlined design that’s backed by a 350W motor and up to 40-minutes of run-time on a single charge. This model in particular offers greater flexibility with the option to go from a full-sized vacuum to a handheld configuration with ease. You’ll receive a wall mount as well for easy power-ups. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly offering, consider going with the baseline JAHSEN model which is down to $80 today from the usual $100 price tag. This is another Amazon all-time low. You’ll miss out on some of the high-end features above, such as the longer run-time, but there’s still a lot to like here. The suction motor drops from 350W to 180W here, but it still should be enough juice for basic cleanups around the house. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s vacuum sale over on this landing page at Amazon.

Our home goods guide continues to be the location for all of the best deals on everyday essentials. Another standout deal from today’s Gold Box is on Blendtec’s 650 Blender at $290. While pricey, it comes with everything you need for a high-end smoothie-making experience.

JAHSEN V16 Vacuum features:

  • Once Choose Jashen, You Can Enjoy 1-year-worry-free Guarantee. Our Local Customer Service Will Be There for You at Your Service. You Can Contact Us at Any Working Time By Phone Or Email.
  • Impressive Extreme Suction – With 350W brushless digital motor, this cordless vacuum rivals traditional stick vacuum
  • Long-Lasting Runtime – Powerful 7-cell lithium-ion batteries provide a loss-free cleaning performance for up to 40-minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp