Ditch the Dyson tax and go with these affordable stick vacs from $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, JAHSEN via Amazon offers 20% off various cordless vacuums. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the V16 model at $135.99, which is down from the usual $170 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include a streamlined design that’s backed by a 350W motor and up to 40-minutes of run-time on a single charge. This model in particular offers greater flexibility with the option to go from a full-sized vacuum to a handheld configuration with ease. You’ll receive a wall mount as well for easy power-ups. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly offering, consider going with the baseline JAHSEN model which is down to $80 today from the usual $100 price tag. This is another Amazon all-time low. You’ll miss out on some of the high-end features above, such as the longer run-time, but there’s still a lot to like here. The suction motor drops from 350W to 180W here, but it still should be enough juice for basic cleanups around the house. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s vacuum sale over on this landing page at Amazon.

Our home goods guide continues to be the location for all of the best deals on everyday essentials. Another standout deal from today’s Gold Box is on Blendtec’s 650 Blender at $290. While pricey, it comes with everything you need for a high-end smoothie-making experience.

JAHSEN V16 Vacuum features:

Once Choose Jashen, You Can Enjoy 1-year-worry-free Guarantee. Our Local Customer Service Will Be There for You at Your Service. You Can Contact Us at Any Working Time By Phone Or Email.

Impressive Extreme Suction – With 350W brushless digital motor, this cordless vacuum rivals traditional stick vacuum

Long-Lasting Runtime – Powerful 7-cell lithium-ion batteries provide a loss-free cleaning performance for up to 40-minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!