Upgrade to a complete blender setup for $290 (Reg. $400) in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender for $289.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, this model typically trends around $400 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since the spring. This model delivers everything you need for an upgraded blender experience. That includes a 90-ounce jar, a smaller jar for transferring ingredients, and various accessories. The integrated LED display relays seven blending modes with a digital countdown timer and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Go the more budget-friendly route with Ninja’s 72-ounce professional blender at $100. You’ll still get enough power here to handle all your smoothie needs and other blending tasks. However, it’s over 50% less than the lead deal above, if pricing is your primary concern today. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 10,000 reviewers.

Blendtec Designer 650 features:

Variable Blending Cycles: 8 speeds for variable speed control and the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LED display with 7 varying blending options, showing duration/time remaining on blend cycle.

Touch interface/Reduced Noise: touchscreen controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean. Reduced motor noise due to internal baffling.

Patented Blade/80% Thicker: Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades).

