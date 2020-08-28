Sperry’s Friday Sale offering sneakers for just $30 shipped, today only

Today only, Sperry is offering sneakers for $30 during its Friday Summer Sale. Just use promo code SUMMER at checkout. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Striper II CVO Sneaker is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. You can choose from seven versatile color options and this style is a perfect option for back to school. It can easily be styled with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike for a fashionable look. Plus, the flexible rubber outsole promotes a natural stride as well as traction. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

