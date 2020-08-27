Fall is by far one of the best seasons for fashion because you can easily layer to create a stylish look. One of the best pieces to layer is with a men’s vest. They can easily be dressed up or down and can be used when going for business, casual, or even gym outings. In our guide today, we’re rounding up the top vest options for men from just $40 from top retailers including Patagonia, The North Face, Nike, J. Crew, and more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our latest guide on the best boots for men to wear this fall.

Casual Vests

One of the most popular vests this season is the Patagonia Nano Puff Men’s Vest. This style is extremely versatile and comes in an array of color options. Backcountry currently has this vest marked down from $119 and comes in tons of fun color options. It’s highly packable, too, which is great for traveling as well as storing. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Backcountry customers.

Another great option is the J.Crew Factory Walker Vest. This classic style comes in two color options and is perfect for pairing with dress shirts or long-sleeve t-shirts alike. Lined with a cotton-twill material to add warmth, this vest will definitely become a go-to in your wardrobe. Best of all, it’s priced at just $40.

Deep green is a very trendy color for this fall, and GAP has a perfect option to style. The vest has flattering features too including a curved hem, v-neck chest, and quilted fabric. It’s also lightweight and packable as well as machine washable. You can find this vest priced at $56, and it comes in a wide variety of size options.

Sportstyle Vest

One of our favorite options for working out or achieving a sporty look is the Nike AeroLayer Running Men’s Vest. Designed for lightweight warmth, this vest is highly packable and perfect for everyday wear. We currently found it at 6pm for $66 and two versatile color options. This vest is also water-resistant and has a large zippered pocket for added storage.

Finally, The North Face has some of the best men’s vest styles for this fall. One of our favorite options is the Men’s Apex Bionic Vest. This style has crisp lines for a polished look, and it’s also versatile enough to dress up or wear during workouts. I really love its gray coloring, and it has three zippered pockets for storage.

