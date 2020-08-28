UGG is known for their exceptional boots for fall and winter, however, if you didn’t know they have a phenomenal home line. If you’re looking to cozy up a space, UGG has you covered with an array of plush items to choose from. Their new fall hall home decor line has blankets, rugs, pillows, bedding, flannel sheets, and more. Prices in the home line start at just $17 and go up to $500 for select rugs. Best of all, the entire line can also be found at Nordstrom with free delivery and some are even a part of the Anniversary Sale at a discount. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorites and you will also want to check out our guide to Target’s new fall decor that just launched.

Cozy Throw Blankets and Pillows

UGG has an array of cozy blankets to warm up any space for fall. One of our favorite options is the Wade Thrown Blanket. This blanket is currently on sale for $119 and was originally priced at $178. This blanket has a luxurious velour face and a sherpa interior. It also has a leather UGG logo and it’s available in three versatile color options.

Faux fur is another very trendy home decor item to place in your home. A notable piece from UGG’s Home Line is the Firn Faux Fur Throw Blanket. This luxurious blanket has as a sleek micromink interior that’s just as soft as the outside. This blanket costs quite a bit more than the previous mention however, at $258.

Another standout from the UGG Home Decor Line is the Wade Pillow. This cozy pillow will add a fun accent to any chair, sofa, or bed and it’s available in a brown, cream, or grey coloring. This is another item that’s a part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and it’s marked down to $50 and regularly goes for $78.

UGG Bedding

When the temperatures drop, flannel sheets are a great way to stay warm at night. UGG just debut its Gracen Luxury Flannel Sheet Set starting at $99. This set comes in sizes Queen or King and two color options. They also have brushed twill threads for a super soft feel.

Finally, if you’re looking to spruce up your fall bedding, UGG has a ton of beautiful options. One of our favorites is the Callie Plaid Duvet Cover and Shams. Starting at $248 for the Queen size, this comforter set features a neutral coloring, so it’s easy to add pops of fall hues. Best of all, the entire set is machine washable.

