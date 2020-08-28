Soothe your allergies with Vicks’ Personal Steam Inhaler: $31 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler for $31.26 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly closer to $50, this is within about $1 of the Amazon low and the best price we can find. Designed to provide relief from allergies, congestion, and coughs, this model features a “soft, comfortable face mask” to provide a warm, soothing mist of steam. It is also small enough to take on-the-road where your home dehumidifier and vaporizers can’t help you. Compatible with the menthol Vicks VapoPads, it can also be used without them for a pure blast of water-based steam. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you plan on using the Vicks VapoPads with the inhaler, it might be a good idea to grab a few extras for when the one included pad runs out. You can score a 6-pack of menthol refills on Amazon for just $6 Prime shipped. Each pad offers roughly 8-hours of minty comfort. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers.

More on the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler:

Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler, with a soft, comfortable face mask & compatible with soothing menthol Vicks VapoPads, provides a warm mist of steam for temporary relief from allergies, congestion & coughs in a 5-15 minute treatment. Vicks inhaler features a face mask, for targeted delivery of pure mist

