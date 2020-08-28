Soothe your allergies with Vicks’ Personal Steam Inhaler: $31 (Reg. up to $50)

- Aug. 28th 2020 12:57 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $31
0

Amazon is offering the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler for $31.26 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly closer to $50, this is within about $1 of the Amazon low and the best price we can find. Designed to provide relief from allergies, congestion, and coughs, this model features a “soft, comfortable face mask” to provide a warm, soothing mist of steam. It is also small enough to take on-the-road where your home dehumidifier and vaporizers can’t help you. Compatible with the menthol Vicks VapoPads, it can also be used without them for a pure blast of water-based steam. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you plan on using the Vicks VapoPads with the inhaler, it might be a good idea to grab a few extras for when the one included pad runs out. You can score a 6-pack of menthol refills on Amazon for just $6 Prime shipped. Each pad offers roughly 8-hours of minty comfort. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers.

For more personal care items, head over to our home goods deal hub. You’ll also want to take a closer look at this morning’s Gold Box teeth whitening and electric toothbrush sale for deals from $13.

More on the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler:

Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler, with a soft, comfortable face mask & compatible with soothing menthol Vicks VapoPads, provides a warm mist of steam for temporary relief from allergies, congestion & coughs in a 5-15 minute treatment. Vicks inhaler features a face mask, for targeted delivery of pure mist

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $31
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Vicks

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard