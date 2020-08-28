Amazon’s giving you a brighter smile with 25% off whitening strips, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Procare via Amazon is offering 25% off Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips. A standout deal from this sale is the Fairywill 28-Pack Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth for $14.95 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $22, that’s the lowest rate in 3-months. These strips are said to provide a whiter smile in just three uses. This is a great way help remove stains and have a brighter smile for a new season. Plus, these strips were made for sensitive teeth to promote comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Amazon is also offering the Electric Sonic Toothbrush with three brush adjustments for $12.90. Regularly priced at $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This toothbrush holds a 4-hour charge for 30-days for convienience and has a smart timer so you brush exactly for 2-minutes. It also has four different brushing modes for whitening, polishing, sensitive, and massaging. Rated 4.6/5 stars with 450 reviews from Amazon customers.

Fairywill Whitening Strips feature:

Express Instant Result in 2 or 3 Uses. Final Result In Only 14 Days With The 30 Minute Per Day Treatments! Whitening Effect LASTS 90 Days & Beyond. Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strip Effectively removes years of tough set in stains. Each package comes with 28 white strips.

Use The Same Enamel-Safe Teeth Whitening Ingredient that Dentists Do – Removes intrinsic and extrinsic (below the enamel surface) teeth stains from coffee, wine, tea, putting a new smille on your face!

Redudced Sensitivity Formula – Strong enough to remove stains while being gentle enough even for the sensitive teeth. Make your process of teeth whitening more enjoyable with less pain caused.

Professional Seal Technology For A NO-SLIP Grip. The tooth whitening strips stay out so you can talk and drink water while whitening your teeth.

