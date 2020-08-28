Save up to $174 on Wacom’s Cintiq Pro drawing tablets and more from $300

Amazon is currently taking up to $174 off a selection of Wacom tablets headlined by its Cintiq Pro 24 Creative Pen and Touch Display for $2,374.95 shipped. Pricing will drop a checkout. Typically fetching $2,500, today’s offer amounts to $125 in savings and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. Cintiq Pro 24 delivers a 24-inch 4K display to your Mac or PC with 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space. Its touchscreen features pair with the bundled Pro Pen 2 stylus for 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity. If you’re looking to deck out your home office with a high-end digital art creation tool, look no further. It can also pair with your machine over USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other Wacom deals include:

If you don’t need as capable of a drawing studio as offered by the lead deal, but still want to bring a touchscreen display into the mix, the Wacom Cintiq 16 at $650 is worth a look. You’re not getting quite as large of a drawing surface, but will benefit from a 16-inch 1080p panel and much of the same features as noted above.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 features:

For artists and designers who want to add a world-class pen-on-screen creative experience to their Mac/PC, Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 offers Wacom’s most powerful array of capabilities in a 4K creative pen display. Cintiq Pro 24 features the Wacom Pro Pen 2, high display resolution and color performance

