Anker’s one-day-only sale offers charging accessories + more priced from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Anker charging accessories priced from $11 Prime shipped. One of our favorite deals is the PowerCore Fusion III 5K PD Portable Battery and Charger for $29.99. Down from $40, today’s deal matches the lowest that we’ve seen and is the best available. This charger packs quite a few features, including the fact that it’s a 5,000mAh portable battery. You’ll find integrated A/C prongs here so it can plug directly into the wall. Plus, there is an 18W USB-C PD port as well as a 12W USB-A output so you can power two devices at the same time, all while the internal battery charges. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view everything Anker that’s on sale.

If you just need the 18W USB-C charging capabilities of today’s lead deal, Aukey has you covered for far less. This micro charger has a single 18W USB-C PD output and is a little bigger than a quarter, making it super simple to fit in your bag or purse. At just $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a fantastic option for those on a tighter budget who need a simpler setup.

Looking for other great Anker deals outside of what’s on sale today? Be sure to swing by our previous roundup with deals from $14, which is still live. There, you’ll find other charging essentials as well as smart home gear and more.

Anker PowerCore Fusion III 5K PD features:

The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: Combining a 5, 000mAh portable charger and powerful dual-port wall charger into a single compact device, PowerCore III Fusion 5K lets you stay powered anywhere.

High-Speed Charging: The 18W USB-C port provides high-speed charging for a huge range of mobile devices including phones, tablets, and more. Charge an iPhone 11 in less than 2 hours or an iPad Pro in less than 3. 5 hours.

Stay Powered On-The-Go: Get a full charge for most phones including Samsung S10, iPhone 11, and Google Pixel 4.

