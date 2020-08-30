Amazon discounts exclusive Kindle reads like Ready Player One, more from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of its exclusive Kindle reads starting at under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy now that it’s summer or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Or if you’re in search of a new way to read any of today’s discounted titles, Woot has kicked off a sale on Kindles, Fire Tablets, and more from $8.

Ready Player One synopsis:

In the year 2045, reality is an ugly place. The only time Wade Watts really feels alive is when he’s jacked into the OASIS, a vast virtual world where most of humanity spends their days. When the eccentric creator of the OASIS dies, he leaves behind a series of fiendish puzzles, based on his obsession with the pop culture of decades past. Whoever is first to solve them will inherit his vast fortune—and control of the OASIS itself.

