Save on Kindle Oasis at $130 (Orig. $250) + deals Fire Tablets, more from $8

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Amazon’s Fire Tablets, Kindles, and accessories from $8 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the refurbished Kindle Oasis at $129.99 in Used – Very Good condition. Having originally sold for $250, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Kindle Oasis rocks a 7-inch, 300 ppi screen that leverages e-ink technology to avoid annoying glare. The entire package is waterproof with an IPX8 rating, meaning you’ll be able to read just about anywhere, else the bath or a pool. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,600 customers, and you can learn more in our review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the deals right here. Whether you’re in the market for another E-reader or want to grab a Fire Tablet, this sale is worth perusing before the deals expire tonight. Then go hit up our media guide for all the on-going deals on discounted eBooks and more.

Kindle Oasis E-reader features:

Our largest, highest resolution display— 7” and 300 ppi, reads like real paper without glare, even in bright sunlight. The first waterproof (IPX8) Kindle so you are free to read in even more places. Now with Audible, listen to the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Pair with Bluetooth to take the story with you anytime, anywhere. Thin and light ergonomic design with dedicated page turn buttons and adaptive front light so you can read even more comfortably for hours.

