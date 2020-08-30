Score Amazon’s #1 best-selling flat iron at a new 2020 low of $26 (Save 35%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BeautyChange (99% positive lifetime feedback from 18,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron for $25.89 shipped. Usually selling fro $40, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and brings the price down to a new 2020 low. This flat iron utilizes ceramic plates with eight HeatBalance micro-sensors to quickly straighten, flip, and curl your hair. It’s said to distribute heat more efficiently than other models on the market, meaning you won’t have to take as many passes on your hair to get it looking just the right way. You’ll also be able to adjust the temperature from 140- up to 450-degrees. As a #1 best-seller, over 41,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you can live without the higher-end build quality and features of the lead deal, going with this more affordable Remington Flat Iron at $18 is a notable way to save even more. You aren’t getting quite the same features here, as this one isn’t backed by the same HeatBalance tech as above, and can only go up to 410-degrees. But it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Otherwise, just go swing by our home goods guide for even more. There you’ll find markdowns on everyday essentials for throughout your home including kitchenwares and much more.

HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron features:

The HSI Professional Glider creates dramatic results on even the frizziest coarsest hair; to quickly straighten, flip, and curl with minimal effort. Simple & fast. High quality ceramic plates use 8 HeatBalance micro-sensors to regulate the temperature & evenly distribute heat so fewer passes are needed on your precious hair.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!