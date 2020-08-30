Samsung’s 1TB 860 EVO internal SSD is $90 (Reg. $130)

Today only, B&H offers the Samsung 1TB 860 EVO 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the usual $130 price tag at retailers like Best Buy. We’ve seen it drop lower than today’s deal just once before. Notable features here include fast solid-state storage with 2TB of capacity. You can count on transfer speeds up to 550MB/s, making it a great way to quickly move data between your devices, startup apps, and more. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars by 869 Amazon reviewers.

Cut the storage amount significantly and save even further in comparison to today’s lead deal by going with the Crucial 500GB Internal Solid-State Drive. You’ll be able to count on nearly identical transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Samsung 860 QVO SSD features:

VALUE OPTIMIZED SSD: Built with Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 860 QVO SSD gives you huge storage, solid performance and reliability with exceptional value

ENHANCED READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively

INTELLIGENT TURBOWRITE: Accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer

