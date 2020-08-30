Save $430 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB at its best price this year of $770

- Aug. 30th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB Android Smartphone for $769.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer saves you $430, is $10 under our previous mention, and a new 2020 low. For those who might not need the latest and greatest, Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Use some of your savings to wrap your new smartphone in a case for added protection. One of Samsung’s official leather covers will run you $17 at Amazon right now, bringing some added style to the handset. Or you could just grab the highly-rated Spigen Tough Armor case for the same price instead, which brings a kickstand and more rugged design into the mix.

Or if you’re in the market for the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, you can still save $1,000 when picking up a pair of a the new Note 20/Ultra smartphones. This amounts to essentially a free Note 20, or two of the higher-end Ultra versions for $1,600. Get all of the details in our coverage of the on-gong deal right here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket.

