Save $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra smartphones when buying two

Verizon Wireless has currently launched a buy one get one for $1,000 off promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra lineup with activation on any one of its plans. As one of the first discounts so far on Samsung’s latest flagship handsets, today’s offer amounts to a pair of Note 20 for $999.99, as well as two Ultra devices for $1,599.99, over the 24-month plan and marks a new all-time low in either case. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 delivers a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display alongside 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There’s also 64MP telephoto, 12MP wide, and 12MP ultra-wide lenses around back, and the S-Pen complete the package. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

To sweeten today’s deal even further, Verizon is offering an extra $300 gift card when you make the switch to an Unlimited plan. In order to lock-in the Verizon credit, you’ll just need to apply code VZNOTE20 on this landing page after taking advantage of the offer above. Regardless, a great way to use your savings would be grabbing the Spigen Tough Armor Case at $14.99 for the standard Note 20, or $16.99 for the Ultra. This will add some extra protection into the mix, as well as a kickstand.

Those just looking to score an unlocked phone outright can score a new all-time low on the OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G smartphone, as well. It’s currently $79 off at Amazon, marking the very first price drop to date on the recent handset. Then go swing by our roundup of today’s best apps and games, as well as everything in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features:

Maximize your productivity and creativity with the Galaxy Note 20 128GB 5G Smartphone from Samsung. The Note 20 features a built-in stylus called the S-Pen, which can be used like a real pen to jot down notes or draw images. It can also be used as a Bluetooth remote to control the Note 20 with simple gestures. You can use the S-Pen on the Note 20’s large 6.7″ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display. Only a single punchout for the 10MP selfie camera interrupts the edge-to-edge digital canvas. The size makes it ideal for mobile gaming and watching streaming video.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!