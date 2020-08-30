Step up your iPhoneography with up to 40% off these LED ring lights from $34

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of Ubeesize Ring Lights starting at $34 shipped. One standout is on the 10-inch Selfie Ring Light at $36.54. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen in months and matches the all-time low set only twice before. This 10-inch ring light ups your selfie game and all-around iPhoneography setup with its circular LED design. Bundled alongside the light itself is a 50-inch extenable tripod for getting the right position during photo shoots, as well as a universal smartphone clamp. The entire package is powered with a USB port, making it even more versatile to use on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 10,000 customers. Head below the fold for more.

If the featured option is a bit much for your photography needs, going with another one of the discounts today means you can save even more. This 10-inch LED Ring Light from Ubeesize delivers much of the same feature set as the lead deal, but in a wall adapter-powred form-factor. It’ll only run you $34, bringing the price down from the usual $50 rate. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ubeesize Ring Light features:

UBeesize 10″ Ring Light features 3 light colors (Warm, Cool White, Daylight) and 11 levels brightness in each color, 33 options in total. You can choose any option in between if there’s a perfect setting. Extending from 16″ to 50″, and tripod legs unfold up to 30″ wide, the stable tripod can be adjusted to any height within as needed, short enough to stand on tabletop, tall enough to fit your height.

