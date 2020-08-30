Step up your iPhoneography with up to 40% off these LED ring lights from $34

- Aug. 30th 2020 9:04 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of Ubeesize Ring Lights starting at $34 shipped. One standout is on the 10-inch Selfie Ring Light at $36.54. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen in months and matches the all-time low set only twice before. This 10-inch ring light ups your selfie game and all-around iPhoneography setup with its circular LED design. Bundled alongside the light itself is a 50-inch extenable tripod for getting the right position during photo shoots, as well as a universal smartphone clamp. The entire package is powered with a USB port, making it even more versatile to use on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 10,000 customers. Head below the fold for more.

If the featured option is a bit much for your photography needs, going with another one of the discounts today means you can save even more. This 10-inch LED Ring Light from Ubeesize delivers much of the same feature set as the lead deal, but in a wall adapter-powred form-factor. It’ll only run you $34, bringing the price down from the usual $50 rate. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

And then for even more everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android handset, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide. There are plenty of other deals where today’s ring lights came from, which you can all find right here.

Ubeesize Ring Light features:

UBeesize 10″ Ring Light features 3 light colors (Warm, Cool White, Daylight) and 11 levels brightness in each color, 33 options in total. You can choose any option in between if there’s a perfect setting. Extending from 16″ to 50″, and tripod legs unfold up to 30″ wide, the stable tripod can be adjusted to any height within as needed, short enough to stand on tabletop, tall enough to fit your height.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go