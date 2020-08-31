Amazon’s Timbuk2 and Osprey bag discounts start at $24

- Aug. 31st 2020 2:42 pm ET

From $24
0

Today we’ve found several Timbuk2 and Osprey bag discounts as low as $24 at Amazon. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Tuck Pack for $59.19 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This unique Timbuk2 backpack boasts enough room to stow a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The bag is comprised of water-resistant fabric which helps keep your gear protected from liquid damage. A side pocket yields an easy way to take your favorite beverage wherever you may be headed next. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many other bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the discounts above float your boat, peek at the massive Osprey bag sale we spotted a few days back. There you’ll find prices that are up to 30% off. More than 100 styles have been marked down, making this roundup more than worthy of your time.

Timbuk2 Tuck Pack features:

  • A streamlined, straightforward roll-top backpack for any adventure, near or far
  • Internal pocket fits up to 15″ laptops; Front zip pocket for small bits; Internal organization pockets for pens, gadgets, and other small items; Rolltop closure with a side zip access; Dual side slip pockets for u-lock or umbrella
  • Reflective zipper pulls; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights

