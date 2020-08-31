Today only, various Chromebooks from Samsung, Acer, more on sale from $260

Today only, Woot discounts a host of certified refurbished Chromebooks from $259.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the Samsung 12.2-inch Chromebook Plus for $419.99. Originally $600, we’ve seen it around $500 in new condition lately. This model offers a fully-convertible design that’s backed by a 1.5GHz Intel processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and a 32GB hard drive. You’ll find USB-C and A connectivity here as well, along with a microSD card reader, integrated webcam, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals today include:

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and sizes and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”.

Samsung Chromebook Plus features:

360° hinge to easily convert from notebook to tablet and back again, plus a built-in S Pen

Sleek, full-metal body with a long-lasting battery¹ and optimized for Android apps

Protected by multiple layers of security to defend against malware, viruses and accidental mishaps

